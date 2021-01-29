Missing Sigel Man Found Safe

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police say a 66-year-old Sigel man who was reported missing has been located.

According to police, 66-year-old Larry Andrew Hill, of Sigel, (pictured above) has been located and is safe.

Police say Hill was incarcerated and failed to notify his extended family.

No further details have been released.

Hill was reported missing on January 27 after having not been seen or heard from for approximately two weeks.

