 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Ned Martin Plyler

Friday, January 29, 2021 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Ned Martin Plyler, 64, of Statesville, NC, passed away on January 26, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born on October 25, 1956, in Oil City, PA, to Mary Ulrich Plyler and the late Robert Plyler.

Mr. Plyler loved watching science fiction and loved the water. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mr. Plyler enjoyed his job and his co-workers at Amesbury Truth in Statesville.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Bruce Plyler.

Ned is survived by his mother, Mary; wife, Margaret Ochs Plyler; children, Michelle Stone (Robin), Jennifer Rudisill (Brian), Brian Plyler (Danielle), Kevin Plyler (Tabatha); brother, David Plyler; sisters, Gail Myszewski, Jan Stiller (Steve); grandchildren, Avery Stone, Madison Rudisill, Matthew Plyler, Bryson Rudisill, and Lewis Plyler.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 31, from 3:00-5:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. All social distancing protocols and mask wearing will be observed. A private ceremony and burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Ste 102, Charlotte, NC, 28217.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Plyler family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.