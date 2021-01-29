Ned Martin Plyler, 64, of Statesville, NC, passed away on January 26, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born on October 25, 1956, in Oil City, PA, to Mary Ulrich Plyler and the late Robert Plyler.

Mr. Plyler loved watching science fiction and loved the water. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mr. Plyler enjoyed his job and his co-workers at Amesbury Truth in Statesville.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Bruce Plyler.

Ned is survived by his mother, Mary; wife, Margaret Ochs Plyler; children, Michelle Stone (Robin), Jennifer Rudisill (Brian), Brian Plyler (Danielle), Kevin Plyler (Tabatha); brother, David Plyler; sisters, Gail Myszewski, Jan Stiller (Steve); grandchildren, Avery Stone, Madison Rudisill, Matthew Plyler, Bryson Rudisill, and Lewis Plyler.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 31, from 3:00-5:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. All social distancing protocols and mask wearing will be observed. A private ceremony and burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Ste 102, Charlotte, NC, 28217.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Plyler family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

