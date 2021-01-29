Police: Two Women Face Assault Charges for Fistfight in Kingsley Township

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against two women who allegedly got into a fistfight last Saturday during the early morning hours at a residence on Creek Road in Kingsley Township.

Court documents indicate the Meadville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Anna M. Blacksmith, of New Kensington, and 26-year-old Danielle Marie Gunde, of Pittsburgh.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, Anna M. Blacksmith and Danielle Marie Gunde entered into a physical altercation at a residence on Creek Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

During the altercation, Blacksmith and Gunde reportedly struck each other in the face multiple times with closed fists, the complaint states.

Both defendants were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller at 8:30 a.m. on January 23 on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Both women remain free on $5,000.00 each unsecured bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on March 23 with Judge Miller presiding.

