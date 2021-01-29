Sligo Sportsmans Club to Host Indoor Archery League
SLIGO, Pa. – Indoor Targets are re-surfaced and ready to go. The Sligo Sportsmans Club Adult and Youth Indoor Archery League will go live next week!
There will be two nights per week of indoor shooting this year.
The Youth Night will be starting on Wednesday, February 3rd, and the Adults Night will be on Thursday, February 4th.
The leagues will run for six weeks.
The cost will be $7.00 per night for adults and $5.00 per night for youth.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and scoring will begin at 6:30 p.m. for both nights.
The adult event will be set up with typical spot scoring, and the youth league will be more of a fun archery learning experience with the possibility of a scoring system set up.
If you have any questions or comments, please contact them on Facebook or contact John Simpson.
Sligo Sportsmans Club also has eight 3D archery shoots scheduled for 2021 beginning on March 21st and ending with the 31st Annual Bow Hunter’s Rendezvous on September 18th and 19th.
All 3D shoots are 30 targets with registration from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each shoot day.
Check out the Sligo Sportsmans Club Facebook page for any changes to the schedule.
Want to become a member? Check out the Sligo Sportsmans Club Facebook page for membership application and details on how to join.
