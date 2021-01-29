State Police Calls: Harassment, DUI, Theft by Deception

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Beaver Township

Around 8:00 p.m. on January 18, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a possible harassment incident involving a known five-year-old male victim from Knox at a location in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

DUI in Limestone Township

Around 4:17 a.m. on January 24, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2017 Honda Civic on State Route 66 near Palmer Drive in Limestone Township, Clarion County, for multiple violations.

Police say the driver, identified as a 21-year-old Tarentum woman, showed multiple signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The name of the driver was not released.

Theft by Deception in Limestone Township

Around 4:27 p.m. on January 13, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a theft by deception related to the sale of a fake Samsung Galaxy phone to a known 25-year-old female victim from Summerville.

The incident occurred on Caldwell Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

