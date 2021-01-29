 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Collides With Tree on Route 66

Friday, January 29, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timePAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details surrounding a recent accident in Paint Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, on State Route 66, just north of Deep Water Lane, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 33-year-old Nicholas W. Hager, of Clarion, was operating a 2016 GM Yukon, traveling north on Route 66 when his vehicle traveled off the east side of the road and down over an embankment. The vehicle then continued approximately 225 feet before striking a tree.

Hager was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Mark’s Auto.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.