Vehicle Collides With Tree on Route 66

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details surrounding a recent accident in Paint Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, on State Route 66, just north of Deep Water Lane, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 33-year-old Nicholas W. Hager, of Clarion, was operating a 2016 GM Yukon, traveling north on Route 66 when his vehicle traveled off the east side of the road and down over an embankment. The vehicle then continued approximately 225 feet before striking a tree.

Hager was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Mark’s Auto.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.