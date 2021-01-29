Vehicle Slides Down Embankment, Slams into Tree in Piney Township

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen driver lost control of his vehicle, slid down an embankment, and slammed into a tree in Piney Township last Saturday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:18 p.m. on January 23, on Means Road just south of McCall Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old James Freedline, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2017 Lincoln-Continental, traveling north on Means Road when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. The vehicle then slid down an embankment and struck a tree.

Freedline and his passenger, identified as a 16-year-old female from Brookville, were not injured.

Neither occupant was using a seat belt.

Both occupants left the scene prior to police arrival.

Freedline was cited for a speed violation.

