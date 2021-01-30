Clarion, Forest Counties Each Report One New Coronavirus Death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 30, that there were 24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Clarion County and one additional death. One additional death has also been reported in Forest County.

The total COVID-19 cases in Clarion County is now at 2,477 and the total number of deaths attributed to coronavirus has increased to 74.

In neighboring Forest County, there were 10 new coronavirus cases increasing the total cases to 1,331. One additional death attributed to coronavirus has been reported, bringing the county’s death toll to 17.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today also confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 30, that there were 5,191 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 839,239.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

01/30/21 – 5,191

01/29/21 – 9,643

01/28/21 – 6,036

01/27/21 – 5,874

01/26/21 – 4,628

01/25/21 – 3,976

01/24/21 – 3,934

There are 3,586 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 699 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,700 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 decreased to 9.3%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, January 29, there were 140 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 21,602 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 94,054 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,181,266 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 63,059 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,015 cases among employees, for a total of 75,074 at 1,543 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,363 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to PA-NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 22,901 of our total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store Opens In A New Window and the Apple App Store Opens In A New Window by searching for “covid alert pa”.

