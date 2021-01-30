SPONSORED: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Sweet Basil Restaurant!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Sweet Basil Restaurant on Sunday, February 14. The restaurant is offering the following entrees: Seared Beef Tenderloins, Bourbon Seared Salmon, Haddock Floridian, Asiago Chicken Brushetta, and pasta options!
Dining Room Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sweet Basil is operating according to CDC guidelines.
The restaurant will be accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day and walk-ins are also welcome.
Please call the restaurant at 814-226-7013 to make a reservation.
Carry-out and curbside services are available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.
The Valentine’s Day special is only available on Sunday, February 14. On Saturday, February 13, the restaurant is offering their Prime Rib special.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
