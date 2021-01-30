 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Sweet Basil Restaurant!

Saturday, January 30, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

valentines-day-heartsSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Sweet Basil Restaurant on Sunday, February 14. The restaurant is offering the following entrees: Seared Beef Tenderloins, Bourbon Seared Salmon, Haddock Floridian, Asiago Chicken Brushetta, and pasta options!

Valentine's Day b

Sweet Basil - Valentine's Day a

Dining Room Hours:

Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sweet Basil is operating according to CDC guidelines.

The restaurant will be accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day and walk-ins are also welcome.

Please call the restaurant at 814-226-7013 to make a reservation.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

Carry-out and curbside services are available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.

The Valentine’s Day special is only available on Sunday, February 14. On Saturday, February 13, the restaurant is offering their Prime Rib special.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

image (37)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.