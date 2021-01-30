A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 31. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 24. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

