Austin J. Guth Jr., 81, of Seneca, PA, passed away at 7:23 P.M. Thursday Jan. 29, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born Feb. 4, 1939, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Austin J. Guth Sr. & Ruth Nick Guth.

Austin was a 1958 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He had served as a Airmen 2nd Class in the United State Air Force.

Austin was married on Oct. 24, 1964, to the former Kathy Stark and she survives. They were married for over 56 years.

Mr. Guth had been employed at National Fuel for many years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.

He was a member of St. Stephen’s Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Kristi Oakes & her significant other, Will Keller of Falls Creek, PA, and Brian Guth & his wife Coleen of Polk; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Oakes, Kayla Trude, Eric Clayton, and Skyler Guth; one great grandchild, Easton Trude. He is also survived by one sister, Dorothy Brown of Hayes, VA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ember Clayton; two brothers, Raymond Guth and Paul Guth; and by two sisters, Marie Caldwell and Donna Hoffman.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society or to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

