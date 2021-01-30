Bonnie J. Dehn, 78 of Shippenville passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Shippenville Health Care after a lengthy illness.

Born on June 21, 1942, in Oil City she was the daughter of Edward J and Viola L Fye Madden.

Bonnie was a 1960 graduate of Oil City High School.

On August 1, 1964, she was married to Ronald J. Dehn who survives.

In her early working career she worked for two different Ophthalmologists as an assistant. Her true joy was staying at home and raising her children. Bonnie also enjoyed being with her grandchildren, tending to her flower gardens, and going on trips.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Ron; a son, Ronald J Dehn, Jr. of Palm Bay, FL; and a daughter, Christine J. Dehn of Tionesta. Grandchildren surviving include Daniel L Reisinger of Shippenville and Patrick J Ganoe of Marble. She is also survived by a sister, Carole Madden of Palm Bay, FL.

As per her request there will be no public services held. Faller Funeral Home, Inc. of Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Memorials in Bonnie’s honor may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Parkinson’s Foundation, or American Diabetes Association.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

