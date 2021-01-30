D9 Basketball Round-Up Powered by Eric Shick Insurance:

Around the League: Jan 29, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

(Photo Courtesy of: Jared Bakaysa)

Missing your team? Email scores and stats to sports@d9sports.com.

Boys Results

Brookville 75, North Clarion 25

Robert Keth and Jace Miner each scored 17 points to lead the Raiders. Eleven Raiders got on the scoresheet, as Brookville’s 43-12 halftime lead allowed Brookville’s bench to become more involved in the second half. Aiden Hartle led North Clarion with 11 points.

Brookville remains unbeaten, advancing to 6-0. North Clarion falls to 1-6.

Karns City 64, Union 40

The Gremlins were able to come out of the gate explosively, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, but were halted in the second, scoring only two points. Union scored 13 points in the second to end the half down by one, 23-22. In the second half, Karns City used the charity stripe to their advantage, earning 12 of their 38 second-half points from the line.

Karns City had three players reach double digits in the scoring column, with Nathan Waltman leading with 19. Caden Rainey added 15 points for the Knights.

A-C Valley 55, Keystone 48

Going into the last quarter, the Falcons were down 37-35 but scored 20 points to overcome Union while holding them to only 11 points. Defense was key for A-C Valley late in the game, as Tanner Merwin and Eli Penny’s combined defensive efforts held Keystone’s key man Colin Say to only two points in the second half. The Falcons were also able to control the boards down low, with Landon Chalmers grabbing seven rebounds and Alex Preston getting six boards and two blocks. Leading the Falcons in several categories was Levi Orton, who had 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals on the night. The points leader for Keystone was Gavin Hogue with 11.

Girls Results

Union 44, Karns City 40

Union scored 31 of their 44 points in the second half to send the game into overtime. Haley Kriebel and Dominika Logue combined for 30 points for the Damsels. Union held the Lady Gremlins scoreless in overtime, while Logue hit four clutch free throws to give the Damsels the win. Leading Karns City in points was Emma Johns with 19.

Clarion 48, Forest Area 19

The Bobcats used a balanced offensive attack to take the win, with Erica Selfridge leading all scorers with 17 points. Clarion took advantage of Forest Area’s overaggression in the first half, hitting five free throws. The Bobcats took a 30-11 lead into halftime and added 18 more third-quarter points, putting the game to bed before the final period.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.