Deanna Kay (Dee) Wingard, 74 of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC in Seneca surrounded by her loving family.

Dee was born September 10, 1946, in Clarion, a daughter of the late Walter C. Lowman and Eleanor M. Smith-Lowman.

She graduated from Clarion High School in 1964, and had many jobs throughout her life, but her most cherished role was that of caregiver and proud grandmother to her beloved grandsons.

On June 10th, 1966, she married Les Wingard, who survives, and they had celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Dee followed her husband Les, through many adventures throughout their lives together, including moving their young family to Texas, and then back to Pennsylvania. Together, they also celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016 with a trip to Hawaii, where the couple renewed their wedding vows. Other recent adventures included white water rafting with their daughter, parasailing in Hawaii, and zip-lining in the Poconos.

She loved her family and friends unconditionally, and they loved her in return. Dee’s mission in life was to serve others, and was the first one to jump in to help anywhere she could. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her. If you knew her, you were certainly one of her “favorites”, and she had many favorite nieces and nephews. Also, she especially had a gift of making little children smile.

Dee enjoyed time with family, planning family reunions, traveling on the trike with Les, and listening to the Keister family play Bluegrass music.

In addition to her husband Les, Dee is survived by her daughter, Julie Feazell and husband Josh of Fayetteville, West Virginia, and her son Shawn and his wife Jennifer of Shippenville. She will be dearly missed by her grandsons, Nate and Bret Wingard of Shippenville.

She is also survived by her loving brother, John Lowman and his wife Deb of Shippenville, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and special friends.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Gary Lowman and Steve Lowman; step-mothers, Helen Neil-Lowman and Rose Marchand-Lowman; and her mother and father-in-law, Mae and George Wingard.

There will be no funeral services at this time. The family intends to hold a memorial service at a later date.

