Pa. Department of Health: More Than 893,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations Administered to Date

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday, January 29, 2021, provided an update on the number of COVID-19 vaccinations allocated and administered.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Jan. 30:

1,814,850 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 930,150 first doses will have been allocated. 719,928 of the first doses will have been administered. 884,700 second doses will have been allocated. 173,328 of the second doses will have been administered.



Through Jan. 28:

893,256 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 546,600 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 173,328 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 893,256 doses administered to 719,928 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website.

All of the locations that received the vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 93,187 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,611,366 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 62,798 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,930 cases among employees, for a total of 74,728 at 1,541 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 11,353 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 22,767 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, January 28:



Provided enforcement data from the Department of Labor and Industry.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store Opens In A New Window and the Apple App Store Opens In A New Window by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.