Donald Leroy Schimp, of Shippenville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on January 29, 2021.

Born on January 28, 1941, in Shippenville he was the son of Jacob and Cleora Hartman Schimp.

He attended Keystone High School before serving in the US Army 14th Armored Cavalry for six years, including two years in Fulda, Germany.

On September 19, 1964, he was married to Martha McWilliams Schimp who survives.

Don previously worked for Venus Telephone Co. in Venus, PA. He was the owner and operator of Pine Hill Speedway, a go cart race track, in Shippenville for 13 years.

He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed hunting, classic cars and auto racing.

He is survived by his daughter, Trudy (Leonard) Smith and their children Becca and Wyatt Smith of Marble, PA and a son, Lance (Brandy) Schimp and their children Henry, Evelyn and Sophia of Kane, PA. He is also survived by a sister, Delene (Ron) Furlong of Shippenville; a sister-in-law, Mary (William) Earlewine of Bellflower, MO; and several neices and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Angela Schimp.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Sunday, January 31, 2021, from 2-4pm.

Funeral service will be private.

Interment will be in the Venus Cemetery.

Memorials in Don’s honor may be made to Clarion-Forest Visiting Nurses Assoc.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

