Three Dead in Oil City House Fire

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Chief Hicks, of the Oil City Fire Department, issued the following press release regarding a fatal house fire that occurred early this morning.

The Oil City Fire Department, along with the Oil City Police Department, were dispatched for a structure fire at 2 East Bissell Avenue at 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Units from both departments responded from the designated stations to find a well-seated working structure fire. Unfortunately, neighbors reported possible entrapment. Oil City Fire Crews made numerous attempts to do primary searches, as well as fire extinguishment, but rapidly deteriorating conditions forced crews to go to a defensive position. Once the fire was deemed under control, firefighters resumed their search efforts – unfortunately finding three deceased victims.

No further information is being released at this time.

Oil City Fire Department, Oil City Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal continue the investigation. The Oil City Fire Department was assisted by Franklin Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Cornplanter VFD, Pinegrove VFD, Community Ambulance Service, and Oil City Public Works.

Further information will be released after a full investigation is conducted. The home is deemed a total loss.

Additionally, when cleaning up from the East Bissell Avenue fire, a fire was reported by the residents of 101 Hoffman, exactly one block from the previous fire. The City of Franklin’s Fire Engine was parked directly in front of the house. Firefighters pulled two-inch and three-quarter lines and made quick work of the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be a grease fire, which the resident threw a pot of water on making the fire flare up and out of control. Moderate damage was noted to the kitchen. The family was displaced with the Red Cross notified for assistance. Franklin, Oil City, and Seneca Firefighters, along with Community Ambulance, responded to the incident.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.