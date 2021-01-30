Jeffrey C. Gracy, Sr., 64, a resident of Franklin died peacefully Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

He was born November 14, 1956, in Franklin, a beloved son of John S. “Jack” and Rose R. Coast Gracy.

Jeffrey proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He had worked as a laborer for Sandycreek Township, Pepsi, Lezzer Lumber, and at Polk Center.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Jeffrey was a longtime member of the Pool League at the Corner Pocket in Franklin.

In his spare time, he enjoyed playing the lottery, hunting, fishing, participating in the gun club at Maurer’s Trading Post in Franklin, and was an avid sports fan of the Atlanta Braves, Denver Broncos, and the Duke Blue Devils.

He is survived by his children, Rusty J. Wilt and fiancé, Laurie Lineberger of Oil City; Angel C. Carey and her husband, Shane of Greenville; Zach L. Wilt of Oil City; Jeffrey C. Gracy, Jr., of Franklin; Toni R. Gracy of Franklin; and Cheodi L. Mong and her husband, Jon of Shippenville; and by eight grandchildren.

Also surviving are his parents of Franklin; his sister, Cindy M. Jankovich of Franklin; two brothers, Steven J. Gracy of Franklin; and Matthew M. Gracy of Virginia; his aunts: Delores “Dee” Boyer (Bill) of Seneca; Patricia Gracy of Erie; and Esther Lazeration of Clearfield. Jeffrey is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Chelley Gracy; an uncle, John Lazeration; and by his grandson, Cpl. Tyler C. Carey.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, funeral arrangements shall be private.

A celebration of Jeffrey’s life is being planned by his family and will be announced at a later time.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; or to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA, 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

