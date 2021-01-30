Kristy Droske Announces Week Three Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2021

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Three – Get*Fit Challenge 2021 are in!

WEEK THREE RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: Takin’ It To The Mac’s

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Taylor Winner of Phat Fit Chicks

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)

Belly Bailout Casi Cashdollar Blubber Busters Brett Davis Chunky Monkeys Michelle Freer Die Lard Deeanne Kline Down Sizers Ronald Bair Droopy Drawers Jess Jordan Drop It Like It’s Hot Andrea Johnson Dump Your Rump Hope Mays Fabulous Fatties Fighting to Stay Fit Tracy Himes Fat n’ Furious Janelle Yeany Fatty Farmers Cody Colwell FLABulous 6 Karen Carmichael Hardcore Parkour Jenn Reichard Lean Queens Erin Jones Lighten Up Kelli McNaughton Lumpy Ladies Kerry Ann Hunsberger Mission Slimpossible Lizzy Gruver Phat Fit Chicks Taylor Winner PhatBoys Denny Hickman Scale Slaughterers Amy Mays Shifting Weight Brian Renninger Take it to the Mac’s Courtney Greathouse Team Twinkies Brianna Smith The Slimpsons Alisha Hibell Waistin’ Away Jen Caratelli Work In Progress Amber Sanders

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

Don’t judge a book by its cover!

It is easy to fall for mainstream marketing! Catchy labels that say “No Trans Fat,” “High in Protein,” etc., can be deceiving. This is where that good old saying: “Don’t judge a book by its cover” comes into play. Try not to make your grocery choices based on the front of the packaging.

Get your eyes on that nutritional facts label!!! What ALL is in it? A quick scanning can help you avoid making poor choices! Maybe it is high in protein, but WHOA, it’s loaded with sugar, and look at all those additives you can’t even pronounce! Be smart, take the tiny bit of extra time to know what you are putting in your cart.

The same goes for when you go out to eat.

Looking at a menu, and thinking a picture appears healthy, or a description sounds healthy could kill your hard work. You would be SHOCKED at some of the nutritional facts on some chain restaurant salads that you would think are a healthier choice. If you have an app like MyFitnessPal, type in what you are thinking of getting, and check out the nutritional facts BEFORE you order. If you don’t, stop and ask yourself a few questions…. How is it prepared? (deep-fried, cooked in butter, grilled, etc), Is it balanced? (does the meal include a smart balance of macros), Can I make an alteration to make it a healthier choice? (comes with fries so ask if you can replace it with a veggie, etc).

Don’t dwell so much on making the right choices at the grocery store or restaurant that it consumes you….but put enough extra effort into it to avoid dwelling later on how bad you feel about making poor choices, as I am certain that will be more consuming.

Do not say: “I don’t have time”…Because it exists…. The hard part…is learning to MANAGE IT!

Time management can be very daunting and tops many lists of obstacles in health and wellness goals. There are a lot of helpful tips/tricks/and ideas out there. Bringing it up in social settings can often lead to great shared ideas.

~ Kristy

Quote for the Week:

“There is no passion to be found in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.”

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

