Police: Clarion Woman Crashes into Two Vehicles, Tree; Flees Scene on Foot

Saturday, January 30, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-newCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police filed DUI and related charges against a Clarion woman who reportedly crashed her vehicle into two vehicles and a tree and then fled the scene on foot.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incidents occurred around 7:50 p.m. on January 27 on South 6th Avenue, by Boundary Street in Clarion Township.

Police say 30-year-old Samantha J. Morelle, of Clarion, was traveling south on South 6th Avenue, failed to make a left-hand curve onto Boundary Street, continued on South 6th Avenue, and then crashed her vehicle into a legally parked vehicle on the right side of the roadway.

According to police, Morelle got out of her vehicle, assessed the damage, then got back into her vehicle, and fled the scene. She then backed her vehicle up South 6th Avenue and crashed into the back of another vehicle that was also legally parked on the right side of the roadway. She once again got out of her vehicle, looked at the damage, and then fled the scene.

Morelle then crashed her vehicle into a tree on the right side of the roadway by the Clarion Elementary School. She tried fleeing the scene on foot when she was apprehended by police. She was subsequently arrested for DUI and illegal drug possession, according to police.

Charges were filed at Magistrate Judge Duane Quinn’s office.


