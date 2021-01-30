Protest Seeking to Raise Awareness of Abuse in Foster Care System Planned for Today in Veteran’s Memorial Park

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A protest seeking to raise awareness about the issue of abuse in foster homes is planned for today at Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Clarion.

The protest is spearheaded by area resident Leslie Prymus who went through the foster care system in Clarion County as a child and teen.

Prymus says she wants to raise awareness about some of the issues in the foster care system, both locally and on a larger scale.

Prymus told exploreClarion.com, “There’s not a lot of awareness about the abuse that can happen in foster care. There needs to be more awareness about these issues.”

Prymus noted she spoke to the commissioners and was told that while they aren’t currently processing event permit requests because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the protest could go on as long as the park was respected.

As a former foster child, Prymus said she has first-hand experience of how things can go wrong within the system and is currently dealing with ongoing investigations and also considering litigation.

However, Prymus said while she will be sharing her story, she also wants people to understand this isn’t just about her.

“I will be sharing other stories of abuse (situations) that had gone unseen for a time and were then prosecuted later, as well as stories of children who have died. I’ll also be sharing national statistics.”

Prymus noted that it seems like very few people understand how widespread the issues in the foster care system extend, with over 424,000 children in care nationwide.

“A Johns Hopkins study showed that children in group homes are about 28 times more likely to be abused, and children in private foster homes are about ten times more likely to be abused.”

From 1:00 p.m. to approximately 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, Prymus and at least one helper will be standing in protest, with multiple signs, sharing stories of children who have suffered abuse in foster care,

She welcomes anyone who would like to join them.

Along with the protest planned for Saturday, Prymus has also created a Facebook group, titled The forgotten children of foster care, for people to come together to try to make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.

She plans to have other future events, as well.

“I’m not going to stop talking,” she noted.

“My trauma made me want to become a voice for those who are voiceless.”

