Say What?!: Escaped Wallaby Captured After 2-Hour Chase Through Belgian City

BELGIUM – An escaped wallaby was recaptured in Belgium after leading animal rescuers on a 2-hour chase through the center of a city.

Personnel from the Nature Help Center were dispatched Friday morning when a wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, was spotted hopping loose in the city of Genk, Limburg.

Read the entire story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.