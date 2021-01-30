Redbank Valley Rolls To 79-49 Victory Over Clarion-Limestone

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Chris Marshall, Marquese Gardlock, and Bryson Bain combined for 73 of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs 79 points in a 79-49 romp over Clarion-Limestone on Friday evening at the Lions’ Den.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media. Prints and/or digital purchases are available at https://galleries.propointmedia.com/clhsbasketball)

Marshall scored 29, Gardlock 26, and Bain 18. Joe Mansfield added the other six points. Bain also grabbed 13 rebounds while Mansfield added 11 boards. Hayden Callen led C-L with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Hesdon scored 12 points, while Ryan Hummell added eight points.

“We just didn’t do the little things we know we need to do if we want to be competitive in games,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We weren’t running our offense, and I keep trying to tell the kids we have to run our offensive sets. Take nothing away from Redbank as they are a very good team and they are very athletic. We haven’t really had a lot of time to practice and prepare like we’d normally want to, but with this condensed schedule, it makes practice time hard to find. We have four games coming up next week, for example.”

Redbank led from start to finish in jumping out to an 8-2 lead. After a Hesdon basket cut the lead to 8-4, the Bulldogs would go on an 8-0 run with Marshall scoring five and Bain three during the spurt to take a 16-4 lead. A Callen basket stopped the run at the 3:47 mark of the quarter. After a Bain jumper at the 3:04 and then a putback by Mansfield, put the lead to 14 at 20-6 with 2:16 to play. C-L then closed out the quarter on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to nine at 22-13 after one.

C-L tried to keep within striking distance through the first three-plus minutes of the second quarter trailing by 11 at 30-19. However, the Bulldogs would close the quarter on a 9-3 run to take a 39-22 lead into halftime.

After Marshall scored the first four points of the second half for Redbank to push the lead to 21 at 43-22. An 8-0 run by C-L closed the gap to 13 at 43-30 with 3:24 to play in the quarter. Redbank would respond with a 10-0 run of their own to push the lead back to 23 at 53-30 with 1:07 to play. The Bulldogs finished the quarter with a 54-34 lead.

Gardlock then took over in the fourth quarter scoring 16 of the Bulldogs 25 points in the frame as Redbank outscored the Lions 25-15 to set the final score.

Redbank Valley 79, C-L 49

Score by quarters

Redbank – 22 17 15 25-79

C-L – 13 9 12 15-49

Redbank Valley-79

Bain 7 1-2 18, Gardlock 11 4-8 26, Marshall 13 0-1 29, Mansfield 3 0-0 6, Pence 0 0-0 0, Harmon 0 0-0 0, Magagnotti 0 0-0 0. Totals: 34 5-11 79.

C-L- 49

Hesdon 6 0-0 12, Hummell 4 0-0 8, Callen 9 2-3 22, Siegel 0 0-0 0, Rankin 0 0-0 0, Megnin 1 0-0 2, Klingensmith 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, Painter 0 0-0 0, Totals: 22 2-3 49

Three-pointers: Redbank Valley 6 (Bain 3, Marshall 3), C-L 3 (Callen 2, Klingensmith)

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.