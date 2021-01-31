CNET Busts Clarion Woman for Selling Crystal Meth

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) busted a Clarion woman for reportedly selling crystal methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Court documents indicate CNET filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Bethany Shirey, of Clarion.

According to a criminal complaint, on December 17, 2019, CNET made a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Bethany Shirey in exchange for $200.00 in U.S. currency utilizing a confidential informant.

According to a second complaint, on December 19, 2019, CNET made another controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Bethany Shirey in exchange for $200.00 in U.S. currency utilizing a confidential informant.

The complaints note the exchanges were both set up via text messages and took place at a location in Clarion Township under the surveillance of CNET officers.

Shirey was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:15 p.m. on January 20, on the following charges stemming from the December 17, 2019 case:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Shirey was also arraigned at 1:22 p.m. on the following charges stemming from the December 19, 2019 case:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail with bail set at $25,000.00 monetary for each case.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on February 2, with Judge Schill presiding.

