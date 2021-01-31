A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow, mainly after 10am. High near 29. East wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – Snow. Low around 26. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday – Snow showers. High near 31. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm, mixing with rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

