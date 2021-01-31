Alice Jane McCracken Graham, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at her home in Angier, NC, with her family by her side.

Known affectionately as A.J., she was born August 13, 1941, in Franklin, PA, to the late Dorothy Sterner McCracken and Harold Rayburn McCracken.

A.J. lived most of her life in Franklin before moving to Michigan in 2003 and then North Carolina in 2007. She worked at the Venango County Manor for 27 years and retired in 1997. She attended Rocky Grove High School and maintained many high school friendships over the years.

A.J. took great pride in her Christian faith, growing up and attending Fox Street Church of God. During the pandemic, she listened every Sunday online to Fox Street Church of God, Galloway United Methodist Church and Christ Community Church.

A.J. dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren that she loved dearly.

A.J. was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Dick Graham, in 2009. She is survived by four daughters, Chris Graham Esch (Paul) of New Market, MD; Dawn Castonguay (Lon) of Angier, NC; Lisa Renee Christovich (Dan) of Patomic, MD; and Lisa Joann Kromka (Dave) of Camarillo, CA; two brothers, Ron McCracken (Jackie) of Owensboro, KY; David McCracken of Clifton, TN; one sister, Kathy Quen of Franklin, PA; 10 grandchildren, Nicole, Jimmy (Melissa), Ashley, Andrew (AJ), Rebecca, Jonathan, Sarah (Greg), Matthew (Junko), Rachel, David Michael; 3 great grandchildren, Charity, Oliver, Evelyn Alice; and 12 nieces and nephews, Angie, Tony, Nikki, Dale, Laura, Mandy, Stacy, Scott, Gray, Stephanie, Michael and Robert.

Because of COVID-19, there will not be any visitation.

Burial will be in the Franklin Cemetery with a graveside service for the family.

A celebration of life will be held in August 2021 (A.J.’s birthday month) at a date, time and location to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to your church or your charity of choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

