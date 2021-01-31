Burtryn F. Allebach, 90, of Oil City passed away on Sunday January 31, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born July 4, 1930, in Rochester, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth & Claudine Steele Allebach.

Burt was a graduate of Oil City High School and was a lifelong resident of Oil City.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Mr. Allebach had worked for Joy Manufacturing and after retirement had worked part-time for Friedhabers.

He was married on December 12, 1953, to Evelyn Gegogeine and she preceded him in death. He later married Brenda Downing on September 17, 1997, and she passed away on April 1, 2010.

Burt is survived by one daughter, Rhoda Wagner & her husband, Gene of Franklin; and a granddaughter, Kimberly Sterling of Oil City.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Allebach and Ted Allebach.

At his request, there will be no visitation.

The family would like to thank all the loving compassionate care workers at Oakwood Heights.

Memorials may be made to Oakwood Heights 10 Vo-Tech Dr. Oil City, PA, 16301.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

