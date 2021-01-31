Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Darlene Ace’s Blueberry Muffin Cake

Anything that comes from Darlene’s kitchen is amazing!

Ingredients

3 cups flour

2 tsps. baking powder



1/4 tsp. salt1 1/2 tsps. cinnamon3/4 cup soft oleo2 3/4 cups sugar3 eggs2 tsps. vanilla2 cups milk1 1/2 cups blueberries

Directions

-Mix all ingredients. Gently fold in blueberries.

-Pour into a greased 9×13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Enjoy!

