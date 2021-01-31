Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Darlene Ace’s Blueberry Muffin Cake
Sunday, January 31, 2021 @ 12:01 AM
Anything that comes from Darlene’s kitchen is amazing!
Ingredients
3 cups flour
2 tsps. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/2 tsps. cinnamon
3/4 cup soft oleo
2 3/4 cups sugar
3 eggs
2 tsps. vanilla
2 cups milk
1 1/2 cups blueberries
Directions
-Mix all ingredients. Gently fold in blueberries.
-Pour into a greased 9×13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Enjoy!
