 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Wrestlers Fight Hard, Drop Pair: Recap Powered by Luton’s Plumbing

Sunday, January 31, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

District-9-Wrestling-Championships-1024x576-1The Clarion grapplers dropped a pair of matches on Saturday, falling to Franklin and Greenville.

lutons_485x75_20160128204935
District 9 wrestling coverage on D9Sports.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

In Clarion’s first bout against Franklin, the Bobcats dropped a forfeit-fueled 39-28 team decision. Despite losing on the scoresheet, the Bobcats won three of the four contested matches of the meet, accumulating a 16-3 team score advantage in those bouts.

Clarion’s Ashton Rex won via major decision, and Cutter Boggess and Peyton Means each won by fall. Logan Edmonds dropped a tight 4-2 decision to Franklin’s Kadin Karns for the Knights’ lone contested win of the match.

The Bobcats fared much worse against Greenville, going one-for-six in contested bouts to drop a 72-4 decision. Cutter Boggess continued his fantastic season, tallying the lone Clarion win of the match via decision.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.