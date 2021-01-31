Clarion Wrestlers Fight Hard, Drop Pair: Recap Powered by Luton’s Plumbing

The Clarion grapplers dropped a pair of matches on Saturday, falling to Franklin and Greenville.



In Clarion’s first bout against Franklin, the Bobcats dropped a forfeit-fueled 39-28 team decision. Despite losing on the scoresheet, the Bobcats won three of the four contested matches of the meet, accumulating a 16-3 team score advantage in those bouts.

Clarion’s Ashton Rex won via major decision, and Cutter Boggess and Peyton Means each won by fall. Logan Edmonds dropped a tight 4-2 decision to Franklin’s Kadin Karns for the Knights’ lone contested win of the match.

The Bobcats fared much worse against Greenville, going one-for-six in contested bouts to drop a 72-4 decision. Cutter Boggess continued his fantastic season, tallying the lone Clarion win of the match via decision.

