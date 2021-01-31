Clinton “Clint” William Dempsey Sr., 86, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Friday, January 29, 2021, at his home.

He was born on June 30, 1934, to the late Robert Charles and Edith Elizabeth (Knapp) Dempsey in Brookville.

He graduated from Brookville High School. He proudly served his country active duty during the Vietnam War with the United States Navy. For forty years he was head mechanic at Glenn Sand and Gravel. He married Patricia Ann Sullivan on August 30, 1957, in Brookville; Patricia preceded him in passing on July 5, 2016.

Clint was a lover of the outdoors and used any excuse to be outside, including yardwork. He was a seasoned mechanic and enjoyed woodworking. Clint also enjoyed games like poker, cards, and bingo.

Clint is survived by six children, Pamela, Barbara, Bonnie, Debborah, William Jr., and Michael; one sister, Mary Dinger; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Cheeko.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in passing by two daughters, Mary Jane and Joyce Marie; two brothers, Ralph (Phyllis) Dempsey and Robert Dempsey; and one niece, Lori Ann Dinger.

A memorial service for Clint will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

