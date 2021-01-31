Harold E. Hartle, 84, a resident of 1427 Elk Street, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, January 28, 2021, with his son by his side, shortly after his arrival at the emergency department of UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Harold was stricken only moments before with an apparent massive cerebral aneurysm, and had fallen as a result in the driveway at his home.

He was born on March 13, 1936, in Clarion, a beloved son of the late George B. Hartle, Sr. and Celestine V. Kennedy Hartle.

Harold proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War era.

He had worked for many years as a machinist at the former Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company in Franklin, prior to joining the maintenance department at the former Franklin Hospital, where he worked until his retirement.

To say Harold will be missed is an understatement. He loved people and always held a very positive outlook. With a ready smile and cheerful disposition, he set the standard for kindness, always putting the needs of others before his own.

Harold enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, attending the Hartle family reunions each year in Sligo, and hosting visits by the Hartle and Guyton family, particularly in the fall during Applefest. He also looked forward with great enthusiasm to visiting family and friends in Clarion, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Kure Beach, NC.

Harold enjoyed talking about his days spent in Germany and South Carolina while serving with the Army, and the life lessons he learned there.

Having grown up in a college town, Harold never had the opportunity to attend college himself; however, he was one of the smartest people you could meet. He seemingly knew all there was to know about home maintenance and restoration. While some guys like to restore cars, Harold loved to restore homes and to perform handy-man tasks during his spare time. He did great work, and always had many job requests lined up and waiting. He used his knowledge and skills to transform many homes in the Franklin area, and beyond. Harold also enjoyed watching TV, keeping up with current events, and reading Architectural Digest. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He was an active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, where he also served as an usher and Eucharistic Minister.

He was a member for more than 60 years of the Knights of Columbus, K of C Fourth degree; and Catholic War Veterans.

Harold was a lifetime member of Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #110.

He was married August 17, 1963, at St. Patrick Church in Franklin to the former Mary Ann Guyton. She preceded him in death on September 21, 2012.

He is survived by a son, Timothy E. Hartle of Franklin; and by a daughter, Ann Hartle Proudfit and her husband, Matt of Greensboro NC; in addition to his beloved grandchildren, Jenna Proudfit, Austin Proudfit, and Kristina Hartle.

Also surviving is his brother, Carl A. “Butch” Hartle and his wife, Nancy of Franklin; and his sister, Romaine Fattura of Cherry Hill, NJ; and by his brother-in-law, William T. Guyton and his wife, Moira of Kure Beach NC; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George B. Hartle, Jr., Eugene, and Patrick; and by his sisters, Celestine “Sis” Hargenrader and Caroline Cardella.

Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, the family understands that many family and friends may not be able attend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 1 PM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, officiating. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH.

Burial at St. Patrick Cemetery in Franklin shall be private.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to either St. Patrick Church, St. Patrick Church Community Food Pantry, or to Cuyahoga Community College Foundation (Scholarship Fund), 700 Carnegie Avenue, Cleveland, OH, 44145.

Harold’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to his neighbors, Denny and Diane Montgomery and family who initially summoned help and kept him warm and comfortable until help could arrive; to Dr. Kevin Elwell and entire staff of the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca; the staff of Community Ambulance in Franklin; Franklin Fire Department; Franklin Police Department; along with the doctors of the Trauma Surgery Department of UPMC-Hamot in Erie for their expert and loving care of our father, grandfather, and brother. Your expert care and tender compassion for Harold in his desperate time of need will always be remembered.

