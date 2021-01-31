Hi-Level Golf Course Sits on Oil Boom History

KOSSUTH, Pa. (EYT) – For 55 years, Hi-Level Golf Course has entertained its community, building a rich history on its own. Nevertheless, the course itself sits on land that has seen its own share of history going back long before the first nine holes were built.

(Pictured above: Fern City in its oil boom time. According to Trina Hess of Hi-Level Golf Course, “Saloons lined Golf Course Road in Fern during those oil boom days.”)

Hi-Level is built on land that belonged to the oil boomtown of Fern City. While Fern still exists as a quiet little town, back in its heyday, it was called “one of the wickedest towns ever built.”

According to a Clarion News’ article, in 1966, Fern City grew up almost overnight when oil was hit on the Hess and Fern farms in the area. Named for the Fern Farm, Fern City quickly grew in size, pulling in people from nearby Cogley City.

Drilling in Cogley City started in 1884. The businesses that were created included a Sunday newspaper, but Cogley City’s boom would not last. Soon, Fern City’s output dried up interest in Cogley City by 1886.

An article in the Oil City Derrick in September 1885 captures the optimism of Fern City: “The location is in one hundred barrel territory, surrounded by good wells, and cannot fail to be a large producer.”

“There is a thriving town rejoicing in the name of Fern City,” wrote a Philadelphia Inquirer correspondent in August 1885. The correspondent said that a visit in July of that year had only found “a school house, a hardware store, and a tent,” but the August visit saw a thriving community with “a weekly newspaper and other evidences of civilization.” The rapid growth had shop owners sitting on their wares waiting for carpenters to complete construction on buildings, but Cogley City was an almost-instant ghost town. The Inquirer said, “Within a few days nothing will remain in Cogley City except, perhaps, the watering trough, fashioned out of a huge pine log.”

According to the Clarion News retrospective, in 1966, Mong and Hockman’s hardware store was the first building to be completed, with many more coming quickly after. At its height, the boomtown had the hardware store and nine additional shops, along with three meat markets, seven boarding houses, four hotels, a drug store, post office, two blacksmiths, five barber shops, and 13 saloons. Fern City grew, with the population doubling in a month. That rapid growth caused issues with the wells. While they had 100 wells drilled, many of the wells were very close together and drained each other. They started at 50 barrels a day when they were struck, but quickly slowed down. The Warren Mirror reported that the draining of other wells created rivalries. One producer started off getting 30 barrels a day, but then it dwindled. He figured out that his neighbor was making 20 barrels a day. The Mirror reported, “The owner took in the situation and determined on revenge. Now his well is doing 25 barrels a day. While that of his rival is down to zero. An enormous dose of glycerin caused the change.”

The stress of a rapidly growing town continued to plague Fern City. A September 1885 Oil City Derrick front-page article covered the difficulties coming from the rapid growth: “Fern City is growing rapidly in the ways of an oil town. Five fights disturbed the Sunday quiet of the town, and another on Monday forenoon, when one fellow endeavored to carve another with a jack-knife.” According to the Clarion News, “Lawlessness was the order of the day in this town.”

Centuries later, the lawlessness is a distant memory, like the oil that used to lie beneath the Hess Farm. That area is now home to Hi-Level Golf course instead of 13 saloons. The par-73 golf course opened in Fern in 1965 and was the first public 18-hole course in Clarion County.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.