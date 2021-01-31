Join Clarion Center for the Arts in Fight Against Poverty
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Center for the Arts (CCA) has recently partnered with Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP) to use Dance and Theatre to change the lives of kids living here in our communities.
ASTEP was conceived by Broadway Musical Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Juilliard students to transform the lives of youth using the most powerful tool they had – their art. Today, ASTEP connects performing and visual artists with youth from underserved communities in the U.S. and around the world to awaken their imaginations, foster critical thinking, and help them break the cycle of poverty.
In partnership with ASTEP, Clarion Center for the Arts has established their First Ovation Scholarship Program to provide Dance and Theatre opportunities to kids who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches at school. And there’s a way that you can get involved!
According to the PA Department of Health website, 47% of kids enrolled at Clarion County public schools qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. That percentage goes up to 61% for Jefferson County public schools and 63% for Venango County public schools.
These are kids that need your help. Poverty can have a devastating effect on a child’s ability to learn and succeed, but Dance and Theatre have an incredible way of making children happier and healthier so they are better equipped to manage the obstacles that come their way.
The staff at Clarion Center for the Arts recognizes that the majority of their students won’t go on to pursue careers as performers. Their focus, therefore, is on setting students up for success no matter what they choose to do by giving them the mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional tools they need to succeed. Some of these strengths – like grit, confidence, and imagination – come naturally through any performing arts education. But, there are other character strengths that Clarion Center for the Arts strategically incorporates into their curricula in order to positively impact the development of the whole student.
This is why their First Ovation Scholarship Program is so life-changing. With financial aid, kids living in poverty can come under the wings of instructors who are going to love them and push them to become more Compassionate, Confident, and Creative. After growing up with Dance and Theatre, it is CCA’s hope that these kids will be equipped to break the cycle of poverty and thrive beyond high school.
The Founder and Director of Clarion Center for the Arts, BreAnna Liberto, is so passionate about using the arts to make a difference that she has personally granted thousands of dollars worth of scholarships to kids in need. This year alone she’s awarded over $8,000.00 in scholarships. Now she’s inviting the community to join her in the fight against poverty.
Through CCA’s partnership with ASTEP, you can now make a tax-deductible donation toward their First Ovation Scholarship Program. There are two ways to do it:
- Online – make a one-time OR recurring donation at https://astep.org/donate-to-astep/. Be sure to put “Clarion First Ovation” in the comments!
- Mail – send a check to:
ASTEP
165 W.46th Street, Suite 1310
New York, NY 10036
… again, be sure to put “Clarion First Ovation” in the memo!
Once you’ve mailed in your donation or made one online, let the team at CCA know by emailing them at info@clarioncenterforthearts.com or texting them at 814-319-5631.
If you want to know more about the First Ovation Scholarship Program at Clarion Center for the Arts, check out their blog post at https://www.clarioncenterforthearts.com/post/first-ovation-scholarship-program.
On behalf of the kids whose lives will be changed because of your donation, thank you for joining the fight against poverty.
Clarion Center for the Arts offers a character-building experience unlike anything else. This incredible feat was accomplished because of their ongoing commitment to Compassion, Confidence, and Creativity. Through the use of Dance, Music, Theatre, and Circus, CCA is developing the next generation of leaders to be strong in mind, body, spirit, and emotion. You can learn more about what they do at clarioncenterforthearts.com.
Call, text, or email them today to learn more about getting started:
– Call/Text: 814-319-5631
– Email: info@clarioncenterforthearts.com
– Web: https://www.clarioncenterforthearts.com/get-started
Clarion Center for the Arts is looking forward to working with your family soon!
