Kathleen Rose Kunkle

Sunday, January 31, 2021 @ 03:01 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG_NEW (1)Kathleen Rose Kunkle, 74, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at the home of her sister, Elizabeth H. Kunkle, after a long illness.

She was born at the Brookville, PA, Hospital on April 23, 1946, the first child of Jean Marie Garbarino Kunkle and William P. Kunkle of Clarion, PA.

Kathy graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1964 and after working locally for a year, took off for Washington, DC. She spent her life doing Human Resource work in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Boston, and in our nation’s capital. She spent many years working for AT&T at the CIA headquarters and lastly retiring from BEA Enterprises.

Kathy loved to travel and spent time in South America, Africa, and locales across Europe. She particularly enjoyed taking along her niece or one of her 5 nephews on her vacations.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a brother, William Kunkle & his wife, Kate and a sister, Elizabeth Kunkle, both of DuBois. She is also survived by a brother, Daniel & his wife, Rachel of Cambridge, England. Also surviving their beloved aunt are her niece, Matilda and nephews, Jack and Milo Kunkle of England, and Will, Ben, and Andy Kunkle of the USA.

As per the Kathy’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service.

The family will celebrate her life at a later date.

Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Kathy was very compassionate and generous and the family requests that if you wish to make a memorial in her memory, please make it to Central Catholic High School, P.O. Box 567 DuBois, PA, 15801 and/or any charity of your choice. Kathy was especially fond of any charity that involved children.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.


