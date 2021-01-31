Kathryn F. Struthers, 91, of Oil City, passed away Saturday January 30, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.

Born August 24, 1929, in Franklin, PA, she was the daughter of the late George & Eva Hovis Mays.

Kathryn was a graduate of Franklin High School.

She was married to George H. Struthers Sr. and he preceded her in death on May 18, 1993.

A homemaker, Kathryn enjoyed reading a good book, finding a new recipe and enjoyed scrapbooking.

She was a Jehovah Witness.

She is survived by three children, George Struthers & his wife Dot of Oil City, Louise Evans of Tucson, AZ, and Eva Richie & her husband Mike of San Antonio, TX; 5 grandchildren, Carrie Wurster & her husband Jeff, John Struthers, Mike Struthers Sr., Justin Gamble, and Brennen Donze; 5 great grandchildren, Emily Wurster, Lauren Wurster, Michael Struthers Jr , Makayla Struthers, and Andrea Struthers; and one brother, Clyde Mays.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Evangeline Heckathorn, Charlet Reed, Louise McQuaide; and a brother, Melvin Mays.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no services held at this time.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and thanks to the staff at Oakwood Heights for the care Kathryn received while she was a resident there.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.