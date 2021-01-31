Say What?!: 643-Piece Collection of Kansas City Chiefs Items Gets International Attention

KANSAS – A Kansas man seeking a Guinness World Record for his collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia said his collection has grown to 643 pieces — and garnered international attention.

Curt Herrman, of Manhattan, said he started collecting Chiefs memorabilia after the team won Super Bowl IV when he was 8 years old. He applied for a Guinness World Record in early 2020 to have his then-collection of about 550 pieces of memorabilia officially recognized as the world’s largest.

Read the full article here.

