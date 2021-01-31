School Closings and Delays for Monday, February 1, 2021
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, February 1, 2021.
Updated: Follow this link: https://www.exploreclarion.com/2021/02/01/school-closings-and-delays-for-monday-february-1-2021-2/
UPDATED: 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021
SCHOOLS:
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District – Two-hour delay
Brookville Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clarion Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clarion-Limestone Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clearfield Alliance Christian School – No Breakfast
Clearfield Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – Two-hour delay
Creative Kids – AM Pre-K will be operating on a one-hour delay. Childcare open as normal.
Curwensville Area School District – Two-hour delay
Harmony Area School District – Remote Learning
Indiana Co. Head Start – CLOSED
Keystone School District – Two-hour delay
North Clarion County School District – Two-hour delay
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa. – Two-hour delay
Union School District – Two-hour delay
Venango Region Catholic School – Two-hour delay
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.
