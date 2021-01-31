A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, February 1, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

Updated: Follow this link: https://www.exploreclarion.com/2021/02/01/school-closings-and-delays-for-monday-february-1-2021-2/

UPDATED: 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021

SCHOOLS:

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District – Two-hour delay

Brookville Area School District – Two-hour delay

Clarion Area School District – Two-hour delay

Clarion-Limestone Area School District – Two-hour delay

Clearfield Alliance Christian School – No Breakfast

Clearfield Area School District – Two-hour delay

Clearfield Career & Technology Center – Two-hour delay

Creative Kids – AM Pre-K will be operating on a one-hour delay. Childcare open as normal.

Curwensville Area School District – Two-hour delay

Harmony Area School District – Remote Learning

Indiana Co. Head Start – CLOSED

Keystone School District – Two-hour delay

North Clarion County School District – Two-hour delay

St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa. – Two-hour delay

Union School District – Two-hour delay

Venango Region Catholic School – Two-hour delay

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

