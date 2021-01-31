 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

School Closings and Delays for Monday, February 1, 2021

Sunday, January 31, 2021 @ 07:01 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

school-closing-and-delays-bam_1486156375107_5784708_ver1.0_640_360A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, February 1, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

Updated: Follow this link: https://www.exploreclarion.com/2021/02/01/school-closings-and-delays-for-monday-february-1-2021-2/

UPDATED: 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021

SCHOOLS:

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District – Two-hour delay
Brookville Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clarion Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clarion-Limestone Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clearfield Alliance Christian School – No Breakfast
Clearfield Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – Two-hour delay
Creative Kids – AM Pre-K will be operating on a one-hour delay. Childcare open as normal.
Curwensville Area School District – Two-hour delay
Harmony Area School District – Remote Learning
Indiana Co. Head Start – CLOSED
Keystone School District – Two-hour delay
North Clarion County School District – Two-hour delay
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa. – Two-hour delay
Union School District – Two-hour delay
Venango Region Catholic School – Two-hour delay

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

3448923


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.