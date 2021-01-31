John W. Grove Jr. of Pine Hollow Drive, Tionesta, PA, died Friday night, January 29, 2021, at the Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown, PA.

He passed after an extensive four-year battle with dementia secondary to heart disease. He was 89 years old.

Born December 30, 1931, in New Castle, PA, he was the only son of John W. Grove Sr. and Jennie (Powell) Grove. John married Alberta E. Grove (Wooden) in May 1953; she predeceased him in 2011. They met at Penn State University and instilled a love of Penn State football to their family. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a BS and MS in Engineering. He spent the bulk of his engineering career working for U.S. Steel in both Youngstown, OH, and Oil City, PA. He also worked for Acutus International in Oil City and taught engineering at Youngstown State University.

John was a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, the Saxon Club, the American Legion in Clarion, and the Sportsmen’s Club of Forest County in Marienville. He was beloved by his neighbors and friends who appreciated his unique sense of humor.

John loved sports, enjoyed watching tennis, volleyball, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and remained an avid golfer throughout his life with two career holes in one. He was a friend to many animals and always had a dog by his side as he tended to his garden.

John is survived by his children, Robert J. Grove (Julie) of New Castle, PA; Dr. Gene W. Grove Sr. (Mary) of Bristol, IN; and Dr. Debra E. Grove-Mahoney (Jim) of Lancaster, PA; his grandchildren, Lisa, Erica, Gene Jr., Ted, Adam, Johnna, Maria, Anna, Tiffany, Rina, Noah, Luca, Cara, Eric, Robert Jr., and Bobbi Lynn; and several great-grandchildren.

John is interred with his wife at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Clarion, PA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Humane Society of the United States 1255 23rd St NW, Washington DC 20037 or the American Heart Association 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA, was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

