Police Release Details of Chain-Reaction Crash That Caused I-80 Closure

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a chain-reaction crash that shut down Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township on Friday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Police say the crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, January 29, near mile marker 68-7 on I-80 in Clarion Township, as a tractor-trailer operated by a known individual from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, left the north side of the roadway and traveled down over an embankment where it came to a final rest.

A second vehicle operated by a known individual from Brookville, Pa., attempted to slow down and struck a second tractor-trailer, operated by a known individual from Richmond Hill, New York, in the rear.

According to police, the second tractor-trailer and a third-tractor trailer, operated by a known individual from Upper Darby, Pa., were jackknifed across both lanes of travel.

Police say the first tractor-trailer was also in the lane of travel.

No one was injured, according to police.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1 and Clarion Hospital Ambulance responded to the scene.

Corsica Fire Department was also dispatched to assist with traffic control.

Traffic was detoured via US Route 322.

The roadway reopened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Leadbetter Towing, Rustler Towing, and PennDOT also assisted on the scene.

Neither the names of the individuals nor the types of vehicles involved in the crash were released by Clarion-based State Police.

