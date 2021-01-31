 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

WEATHER ALERT: Up to Five Inches of Snow Predicted for Clarion County

Sunday, January 31, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

PennDOT (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather message at 4:12 a.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021:

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
412 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

COUNTIES:

Clarion-Jefferson PA-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Clarion, Punxsutawney, and Brookville
412 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

144741282_3583571701740887_8043839158326230539_o

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Clarion and Jefferson PA Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Snow may fall heavy at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or
using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.