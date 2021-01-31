WEATHER ALERT: Up to Five Inches of Snow Predicted for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather message at 4:12 a.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA412 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

COUNTIES:

Clarion-Jefferson PA-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Clarion, Punxsutawney, and Brookville

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Clarion and Jefferson PA Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Snow may fall heavy at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or

using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

