A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow. High near 32. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow likely before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Snow before 3am, then rain and snow. Low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Rain and snow showers before 4pm, then a chance of snow showers. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

