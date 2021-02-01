Blanche Christine Keltz Chrispen, 58, of Oil City, died on January 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born in Latrobe, PA, on December 11, 1962, she was a daughter to the late John W. and Patricia D. Repp Keltz.

She was a 1981 Oil City High School graduate.

Christine was employed as a CNA by the Golden Living Center, now known as the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for over 35 years. Her patients and coworkers knew her as an angel. She constantly gave to everyone, known for her unconditional generosity, and had a heart of gold. She was fondly loved by everyone at the nursing home and will be missed by all.

She enjoyed crafts and was a talented, amazing artist. Christine was known as the “Football Mom,” by being such a huge Oiler Football fan. She enjoyed going to concerts with her children. She loved spending time with her family and her two pups, Hunter and Delilah.

On Saint Patrick’s Day in 2008, she was married to the late, Douglas Leroy Chrispen, who preceded her in death on March 4, 2013.

Surviving are two children, Kayla Christine Keltz of Oil City and George Adam Keltz and fiancée Lydia Miller of Parker.

Also surviving are siblings, Colleen Karnish and husband Cas, Timothy Keltz and wife Barb, and Candace Schiffer and husband Jason, all of Seneca; two half -brothers, Randy M. Keltz and John W. Keltz III; and nieces and nephews, Ryan Andres and wife Jamie of Binghamton, NY, Hillary Weber and fiancé Scott of Pittsburgh, and Alice, Wyatt, and Anthony Schiffer of Seneca.

Christine is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

There will be a private visitation and funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Dementia Unit, 1293 Grandview Rd, Oil City, 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.