Family Wants to Flood Hospital with E-Birthday Cards for Injured Lineman

Monday, February 1, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Branden BauerBranden Bauer, a local lineman who was severely electrocuted last month, turns 30 on Wednesday, February 3.

Branden has already undergone several surgeries since his injury on Friday, January 8, 2021.

While he still has a long road ahead to heal from his injuries, with several more surgeries planned for the coming weeks, Bauer’s family has felt the support of the community every step of the way.

The following message was placed on Praying for Branden‘s Facebook page:

Along with praising God that Branden is able to celebrate this birthday, we would love to flood his hospital room with as many e-birthday cards as possible. You can send one using the link below, and they will be separated at the hospital so that he gets them all on his birthday. He is at UPMC Mercy and his room number is 4220-5.

Click on the following link to send Branden an e-birthday card:

https://ecards.upmc.com


