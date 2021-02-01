Featured Local Job: J&J Feeds and Needs Brookville Job Opening

J&J Feeds and Needs in Brookville currently has a full-time position opening for a laborer.

Hours would be 9-5 Monday through Friday, and 9-12 on Saturdays.

Job Description:

Job entails bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers.

Applicant must be able to lift 50 pound and 100 pound bags.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 or 814-849-0175 for more information or stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.