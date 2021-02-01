Featured Local Jobs: Job Openings at Clarion Hospital

The Clarion Hospital currently has the following job openings:

EMT– Per-Diem

Provides emergency and non‑emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the basic life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:



Valid PA EMT CertificationOther qualifications as per job description.

Paramedic – Full-Time

Provides emergency and non‑emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the advanced life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Valid PA Paramedic Certification. Maintain current successful course completion at all times in the following programs: Basic Cardiac Life Support; Advanced Cardiac Life Support; Pediatric Advanced Life Support; International Trauma Life Support; Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four (4) years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two (2) years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. HAZMAT R&I training within one (1) year of the date of employment. Meet all additional requirements as identified by the PA Department of Health. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Medical Technologist – Full-Time

Performs test procedures on patient specimens in a timely, accurate manner without supervision.

Qualifications:

Requires a four-year bachelor’s degree with a major in Medical Technology or a four-year degree in a life science, in which case certification from an accredited training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology or American Medical Technologists) is required.

Will consider a Medical Lab Technician who has completed a certified training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology) if eligible to sit for MT registry.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time and Part-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

LPN – Med/Surg – Full-Time

Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.

Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ICU experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full-Time

Provide respiratory therapy and PFT to patients as ordered by physicians according to established standards and practices. Also instruction of subordinate staff members and assist in continuing education programs.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited program in respiratory therapy. CRT is required; RRT is preferred.

Polysomnographic Tech – Part -Time

The Polysomnographic Tech is responsible for sleep evaluation, testing and scoring of patients and providing guidance/training to the Sleep Lab Tech Trainee positions.

Qualifications:

Respiratory background and/or sleep lab experience preferred

Certified in basic CPR and BCLS

Effective verbal and written communication skills and appropriate social skills

Ability to teach others is helpful

Staff Nurse, RN – OB, Nursery – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited school of nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse. Must be willing to train to all areas of Women’s Health & Birth Center. Certified in basic CPR, ACLS, PALS, and must pass and maintain neonatal resuscitation practicum. Experience in OB/Labor & Delivery/Postpartum/Nursery is desired; OR experience is a plus.

Nursing Aide- Med/Surg – Part Time and Per-Diem

Provides direct patient care encompassing admission process, physical hygiene, and treatment intervention within limits of authority.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age. High school graduate or equivalent. Must have certification as a nursing aide or be working on certification. Successful completion of on-the-job training program.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Housekeeping Aide – Full Time

This particular position would assist with cleaning of COVID-19 patient rooms throughout the hospital, concentrating primarily within the Emergency Department and Med/Surg. Units.

Responsible for carrying out all cleaning, following hospital’s policy and procedure manual and all schedules posted, such as: Empties and cleans all waste receptacles, Damp dusts all patient areas, Cleans and maintains all bathrooms, Spot wall washes, General cleaning of all areas, Keep any records of daily work as needed, Make beds after cleaning of a discharge or transfer room.

Qualifications:

High school education or equivalent preferred. Some prior commercial housekeeping experience preferred.

Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – Part-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Experienced RN with a current Pennsylvania State License in good standing. At least 3 years Med/Surg RN experience. Certified in basic CPR and ACLS. Ability to take call and cross-train to SPU. Previous experience preferred.

Registration Clerk – Part-Time

Responsible to the Patient Access Department for the accurate and efficient registration of all patients. Responsible to the customer (patients, physicians, staff and others) for courteous, accurate and timely service.

Qualifications:

High School Graduate/GED

Customer Service experience.

PC skills, keyboarding/typing skills, basic math skills, good verbal communication skills.

Must be neat and well groomed.

Incumbents with course work or experience in medical terminology and/or previous hospital/physician office experience desired.

Echocardiographer – Full-Time

Performs ultrasonic diagnostic procedures of the heart according to protocol and as ordered/directed by a physician. These include: transthoracic echocardiogram, transesophageal echo cardiogram, and stress echo. Currently holds registry as a cardiac sonographer through ARDMS or is currently registry eligible as determined by ARDMS.

Qualifications:

Completion of course for Ultrasonic Technology. Registered or registry-eligible fi cardiac and/or vascular ultrasound. Previous experience in cardiac and/or vascular desirable. CPR required.

Clinical Informatics Specialist- Full-Time

The Clinical Informatics Specialist is responsible for specific tasks associated with the implementation of application systems within the nursing departments and ensures that the system meets the function requirements of those departments. Using an RN’s perspective and working collaboratively with the clinical departments and Information Systems, the Clinical Informatics Specialist is responsible for participating in the planning, development, training, implementation, evaluation, and maintenance of assigned Clinical Information Systems across the hospital.

Qualifications:

RN with current PA license. Experience implementing electronic nursing documentation in an inpatient environment is preferred. Progressive experience to include a minimum of five (5) years of clinical nursing experience in a hospital environment; Nursing experience and ability to provide a leadership role in implementing and supporting health care clinical systems. Must possess the ability to be self-directed with excellent organizational, analytical writing, and interpersonal skills, and ability to work through issues in a professional manner. Must possess general knowledge of PC’s and MS Windows, Thorough knowledge of nursing care practices, policies, procedures, and techniques. Must possess strong interpersonal, organization, and both written and verbal communications skills.

LPN – Swing Bed/Rehab – Full-Time

Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.

Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.

