GANT: Three Dead from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Monday, February 1, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

crime-tape COALPORT, Pa. (GANT) – Carbon monoxide poisoning took the lives of three people Saturday in Coalport Borough, Clearfield County.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

State police at Clearfield have identified the victims as Robert McClellan, 67, Brenda McClellan, 57, and Ronald Jasper, 68, all of Coalport.

State police say a coal furnace malfunctioned and caused carbon monoxide gas to leak into the victims’ second-floor Main Street apartment.

State police believe all three victims died sometime overnight.


