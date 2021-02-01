Harold A. Smithers Jr., 90, of Titusville, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Monticello, NY, on May 15, 1930, to the late Harold Sr. and Maizie Riddle Smithers. He attended Starbrick and Warren Schools before graduating from Titusville High School in 1948.

He served in the US Army from 1950 through 1953, before being honorably discharged as a Sergeant. As a proud vet, he continued to serve; by volunteering at the Titusville VFW.

He worked for Atlantic Breeders Corp. for 42 years. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, gardening, and building model ships. He was avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He enjoyed researching the famous race horse “Man-O-War,” which was owned by his mother’s family.

Harold was married for 58 years to Dorothy Bomba Smithers, who proceeded him in death on February 16, 2012. Harold is survived by his 5 children, Harold III (Diane) Smithers of Bensalem, David Smithers of Titusville, Dale Smithers of Pittsburgh, LouAnn (Don) Welch of Russell, and James Smithers of Conneaut Lake. Harold had 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Also surviving is his brother, Milton (Shirley) Smithers of Centerville; a sister-in-law, Shirley Bomba of GA; a brother-in-law, Rodney Stachalis of New Hampshire and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by two sisters, Ruth Kraeuter and Alice Broida; a brother, Bill Bell and a daughter-in-law, Tammy Smithers.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow. Please wear Pittsburgh gear\colors to celebrate a life well lived.

Interment will be at St. Walburga Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W Bruce Shorts Post 5958 206 St. John St. Titusville, PA, 16354.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.