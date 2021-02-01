Hearing for Strattanville Man Accused of Pulling Gun During Argument Over Politics Set for Tomorrow

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville man is facing a hearing tomorrow on criminal charges for allegedly pulling out a loaded gun during an argument over politics.

Court documents indicate 33-year-old Garth Daniel Schmidt is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn for 2:30 p.m. on February 2.

He faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a home in Clarion Township in late January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:08 p.m. on January 21, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Staab Road in Clarion Township for a report of an assault in progress.

The complaint states that upon their arrival, police determined that Garth Schmidt and a known individual had engaged in a verbal altercation over politics that became physical. Schmidt allegedly became very agitated and enraged and began yelling at members in the house who were struggling to calm him down.

According to the complaint, during the altercation, Schmidt began to push and throw punches at a known man. Two other individuals then attempted to get between the men and get Schmidt under control, at which point Schmidt allegedly pushed both of the other individuals, causing one woman to fall to the floor and hit her hand on the counter. The woman suffered a three-inch scratch to her left hand from the fall.

The complaint states the other individual then got in front of Schmidt in an attempt to get him under control, and Schmidt then grabbed a gun case from the top of the refrigerator and pulled out a loaded Sentinel .22 caliber revolver while still yelling at the other man.

One of the other two individuals was then able to talk Schmidt down and get him to sit in a chair and restrain him. The individual then knocked the gun out of his hand and slid it away from him, giving it to the other man, who placed it in the glove compartment of a vehicle, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, police took possession of the gun at the scene and found it was fully loaded with nine rounds.

Police then questioned Schmidt about his intentions with the gun. Schmidt stated he intended to use the gun when he went to obtain it and said he was so agitated and enraged, he thought he would have killed the other man, according to the complaint.

Schmidt was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 2:07 p.m. on January 22.

