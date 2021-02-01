Helen Carr, 86 of the Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Kennerdell passed away peacefully, January 29, 2021.

Helen was born May 15, 1934, in Franklin, she was daughter of the late Wilbur and Frances Hurst Mayes.

Helen graduated high school from Grove City High School as Valedictorian of her class. She married the love of her life James Carr on September 12, 1952, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Clintonville. The couple celebrated 66 years of marriage prior to Jim’s passing on October 22, 2018. Together, Jim and Helen had four children Margaret, Joseph, Robert, and Linda.

Helen worked for 26 years at Northwest Medical Center in Franklin as an executive secretary. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Clintonville for many years. Helen was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Parker #60 and was a former Worthy Matron. Her and her husband were active members of the Antique Oldsmobile Club of America and PA and National Antique Automobile Club of America.

Jim and Helen were often seen going through Clintonville for an afternoon or Sunday drive in their 1937 Oldsmobile. Helen was kind and compassionate person whose smile will dearly be missed. She treasured her family and the times they were together.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children, Margaret E. Bonetti and her husband Jim of Boyers, Joseph Carr and his wife Lois of Franklin, and Robert Carr and his wife Sally of Franklin; nine grandchildren, Tammy (Fred) McNeish, Kirby (Ali) Montgomery, Jamie (Joni) Montgomery, Heather (Jason) Siler, Brian Carr, Justin (Nicole) Miller, Amy Carr, Jennifer Carr, and Stephanie Carr; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grand children.

Helen’s brother-in-law also survives her, Richard L. Carr and his wife Barbara of Ohio; and Helen’s sister-in-law, Barbara E. Popvich and her husband Albert of Ohio.

Helen was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her husband, Jim; and their daughter, Linda S. Carr Sharp.

Family will receive friends at the Larry E McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, PA, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 3-5 with funeral services to take place at 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Officiating the service will be Rev. Denise Maines of the Grace United Methodist Church, Clintonville.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

