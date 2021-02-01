Joseph E. Summerville, 88, of Everett, PA, passed away quietly in his sleep on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Home at Asbury Ridge, Erie, PA.

A member of the Everett community since 1975, he was best known for his tenure as Everett Area High School Principal, a position he proudly held for twenty-one years until his retirement in 1996.

Joe was born on January 9, 1933, in Rimersburg, PA, the youngest of eleven children of the late Denny J. and Pearl (McCafferty) Summerville. Along with his wife, Beverly Ann(Shoup) Summerville, Joe is survived by son, Sammy J. Summerville married to Adrienne; daughter, Kelly A. Lavadie married to Ray; and five grandchildren, Christopher, Kayla, Anthony, Joseph, and Steven.

Joe was preceded in death by siblings Dale Summerville, Joann Croyle, Sally Day, Mickey Bailey, Madge Anick, Betty Kriebel, Edith Rankin, Elsie Konkle, Margaret Crissman, and Ethel Stupka.

Joe was a graduate of Union Joint High School, Rimersburg, PA, Class of 1950. After graduation, Joe joined the U.S. Navy as an aviation machinist mate (AD3) during the Korean War from 1950-1953. He dated and was later united in marriage to wife, Beverly Ann, in St. Richard’s Catholic Church, Rimersburg, PA, on August 25, 1956.

Joe’s relentless pursuit of higher education led him to receive his Bachelor of Science from Clarion University in 1958, Master’s Degree from Edinboro University in 1967 and his Educational Specialist Degree from Kent State University in 1973. He taught history at Crestwood High School, Mantua, Ohio, and served as assistant principal at Brookville Area High School, Brookville, PA, from 1971-1975.

Joe was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Everett. He was a Past Master of the Everett Masonic Lodge F.&A.M. No. 524 in 1991 and 2003; a life member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post No. 08 and the Everett Sportsman Association. He was an avid hunter. Asked what he planned to do on any given weekend, he would joyfully announce that he was, “going to hike through the deciduous forest in pursuit of the elusive whitetail.” When not in pursuit of deer, Joe enjoyed quiet afternoons solving crossword puzzles, reading, and riding his John Deere mower.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date with burial at Everett Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Joe may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements by Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett, PA 15537. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Akersfuneralhome.com.

